Over by craftymeg
246 / 365

Over

Our dinner plate sunflowers are now putting all their energy into seeding for the birds. We have had such a good show from them all. So pleased they were planted in the right position too on a Westerly fence!!
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Lesley ace
Wow, that sure is a biggun!
September 9th, 2021  
Diana ace
Great close up of this huge flower, the birds sure will be happy with the crop.
September 9th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Love the texture!
September 9th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super close -up , my dinnerplate flower is still blooming beautifully - amazed that it is still going strong in this heat !
September 9th, 2021  
