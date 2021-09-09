Sign up
Over
Our dinner plate sunflowers are now putting all their energy into seeding for the birds. We have had such a good show from them all. So pleased they were planted in the right position too on a Westerly fence!!
9th September 2021
Lesley
ace
Wow, that sure is a biggun!
September 9th, 2021
Diana
ace
Great close up of this huge flower, the birds sure will be happy with the crop.
September 9th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Love the texture!
September 9th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super close -up , my dinnerplate flower is still blooming beautifully - amazed that it is still going strong in this heat !
September 9th, 2021
