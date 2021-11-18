Nearly but not quite

Some of yesterday’s macarons filled with rose water buttercream.



They turned out and I managed to get a dozen in the freezer for Christmas, the oven was too hot so they cooked too quickly despite checking with a meter and it being an electric oven. Every thing is so critical to getting it right, I’m having another go, hubbie is groaning saying it’s so time consuming but he’s happy to eat the ones that go wrong!! I know what went wrong it’s so hard to get it right but at least they taste nice!

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.