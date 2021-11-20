Previous
Saltburn by the sea by craftymeg
318 / 365

Saltburn by the sea

A view of the pier coming into the town from Saltburn lane which twists and turns as it descends to the busy seafront. The place is still busy and parking is at a premium so we passed through on the way to Redcar and a place to park. The sea was busy with surfers as we passed by, it’s a very popular area with a beach front surfing hire store, although in winter I can’t see the attraction the water is so cold!!
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
