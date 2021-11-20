Saltburn by the sea

A view of the pier coming into the town from Saltburn lane which twists and turns as it descends to the busy seafront. The place is still busy and parking is at a premium so we passed through on the way to Redcar and a place to park. The sea was busy with surfers as we passed by, it’s a very popular area with a beach front surfing hire store, although in winter I can’t see the attraction the water is so cold!!

Best on black



