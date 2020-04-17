Previous
What seems motionless waits. by cristinaledesma33
What seems motionless waits.

I always dream something’s taking shape,
nothing is ever dead.
What seems to have died fertilises.
What seems motionless waits.
- From Lesson by Adélia Prado (translated by Ellen Doré Watson)
https://theblankgarden.com/2018/07/26/the-grandest-thing-in-the-world-is-feeling/
