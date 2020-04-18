Previous
Beneath each skin lies another skin by cristinaledesma33
Photo 1204

Beneath each skin lies another skin

Hunt all you want. Beneath each skin of mine
Lies another skin: I am pure onion--pure union
Of outside and in, surface and secret core.
- From Monologue for an Onion by Suji Kwock Kim
https://poets.org/poem/monologue-onion
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. 2020 will be back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. After my 2019 personal challenge of...
