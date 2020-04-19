Previous
Look, the flowers you nearly brought have lasted all this while. by cristinaledesma33
Photo 1205

It made me smile and hug you then.
Now I can only smile.
But, look, the flowers you nearly brought
Have lasted all this while.
- From Flowers by Wendy Cope
https://poetryarchive.org/poem/flowers/
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. 2020 will be back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. After my 2019 personal challenge of...
