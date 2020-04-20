Essence of cabbage

(Brussels sprouts are related to cabbage 😊)



You planted cabbages to please me,

I know.

And there the last three or four of them clung

like pock-marked green moons in orbit

across the muddy sky of the garden slope.



We had to get out the hatchet

to chop the woody stem off the one I wanted.

And then I pulled off leaf after leaf,

each rubbery jacket bull's-eyed

like cigarette burns on an unfortunate table,

where slugs had tried to burrow in.



Before I brought it inside for a good scrub

I hacked off

half-a dozen leaves with my pocket knife

and flung them onto the compost heap,

flicking slugs off,

lacking the zeal even to deprive

them of their disgusting lives.

Autumn is here, and where

is the gardener's thoroughness

that would have been mine in March or May?



The essence of cabbage

as I chopped through its crunchy thickness

on the kitchen counter

was what the word October

smells like.

That pure white-and-greenness

that filled my head

with what grows and keeps on growing

was what I had needed all this

short and getting-shorter day.

- Cabbage by Richard Tillinghast