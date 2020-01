Christmases past

I've spent all afternoon packing away my Christmas decorations. I thought I might cull some as I have dozens and dozens but no, they all have sentimental value.

These little ones I have had since I was a child and that's a long time ago. I don't often use them but I like to look at them once a year for old time's sake. I remember I always wished I could light the little candle in the lantern but was told it might set fire to the tree.