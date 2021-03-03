Sign up
Bare branches......
.....but not for much longer (we hope).......this bare little tree is in 'The Quiet Garden' in Fowey, which was the garden of the former Grammar school.......now long demolished. A very nice spot to settle down with your pasty and coffee !
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
black
,
white
,
branches
,
bare
,
treer
