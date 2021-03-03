Previous
Bare branches...... by cutekitty
61 / 365

Bare branches......

.....but not for much longer (we hope).......this bare little tree is in 'The Quiet Garden' in Fowey, which was the garden of the former Grammar school.......now long demolished. A very nice spot to settle down with your pasty and coffee !
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
