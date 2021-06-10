Sign up
Back of house.....
.......and one of the lovely Palm Trees is going into flower this year too......
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Kitty Hawke
@cutekitty
Tags
tree
green
back
plants
garden
palm
flowering
Hazel
I like the brickwork. And I have been noticing palm trees in flower or about to flower.
June 10th, 2021
