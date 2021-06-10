Previous
Next
Back of house..... by cutekitty
161 / 365

Back of house.....

.......and one of the lovely Palm Trees is going into flower this year too......
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hazel ace
I like the brickwork. And I have been noticing palm trees in flower or about to flower.
June 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise