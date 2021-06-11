Previous
Hydrangea... by cutekitty
162 / 365

Hydrangea...

....this lovely white Hydrangea is just starting to flower.......the flowers are BIG........and long lasting. My blue and purple ones in the front garden are not flowering yet.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
