222 / 365
Yarn Bombing....
.....at Mevagissey Harbour. Such fun fishes and assorted sea-life.....somewhat soggy now though ! Thank you once again for your FAV's and comments on yesterdays pic......much appreciated :)
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
0
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........
222
photos
57
followers
69
following
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
Views
11
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
6th August 2020 12:33pm
life
,
sea
,
yarn
,
harbour
,
railings
,
fishes
,
mevagissey
,
bombb
