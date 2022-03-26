Previous
Giant Rhubarb...... by cutekitty
Giant Rhubarb......

.....or Gunera to give it its proper name............This will grow over the next few months into a giant sized plant with huge leaves you can stand under......this particular valley in Heligan gardens has an absolute forest of them !
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Susan Wakely ace
Amazing that they have such humble beginnings.
March 26th, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
looks so jungle-ly!
March 26th, 2022  
