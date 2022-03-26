Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 453
Giant Rhubarb......
.....or Gunera to give it its proper name............This will grow over the next few months into a giant sized plant with huge leaves you can stand under......this particular valley in Heligan gardens has an absolute forest of them !
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
453
photos
60
followers
71
following
124% complete
View this month »
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
453
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
23rd March 2021 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
gardens
,
growing
,
giant
,
rhubarb
,
heligan
,
gunera
Susan Wakely
ace
Amazing that they have such humble beginnings.
March 26th, 2022
Krista Marson
ace
looks so jungle-ly!
March 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close