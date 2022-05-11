Previous
Sutton Harbour.... by cutekitty
Photo 499

Sutton Harbour....

....Plymouth...where we gigged for the Pirate Festival last weekend......lovely sunny day....too warm at times.....these clouds were very welcome in the afternoon !
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
SwChappell ace
Excellent capture of the harbour, love the reflections and dramatic sky
May 11th, 2022  
