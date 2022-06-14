Sign up
Photo 533
Pizza maker in chief.....
......this is my son-in-law Graham who built the fabulous pizza oven in their garden and is chief chef on the day......relaxing after a busy afternoon feeding us pirates !
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
4
1
365
VR360,D760
11th June 2021 7:07pm
Tags
pizza
,
party
,
chairs
,
garden
,
b
,
&
,
w
Diana
ace
That looks and sounds fabulous!
June 14th, 2022
