Photo 609
New driveway......
.......is almost completed.......just the steps coming into our garden gate left to do.....we are very pleased with it all.......my lad (and his mate) did a good job (Proper job...as we say down here in Cornwall)......
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
Kitty Hawke
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
602
603
604
605
606
607
608
609
Tags
new
,
colours
,
driveway
,
blocks
Dianne
Looks great!
August 29th, 2022
Annie D
ace
They did a right proper job😊
Looks fabulous!
August 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
Compliments to your son, it looks fabulous!
August 29th, 2022
Looks fabulous!