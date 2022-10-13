Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 654
The walled garden ......
..... at Heligan under a cloudy sky.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
3
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
654
photos
64
followers
74
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
6th October 2021 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
flowers
,
trees
,
clouds
,
gardens
,
hedges
,
heligan
,
walled
Diana
ace
How beautiful, love these old walled gardens. It must be very old.
October 13th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Yes. Early 1800's I believe, owned by the Tremayne family. It went into rack and ruin after WW1 when nearly all of the gardeners and servants either did not come back from fighting, or had moved onto other work. It was rescued in the 1990's and has been an ongoing renovation project ever since.
October 13th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Eee, I have always dreamed of having a walled garden......
October 13th, 2022
