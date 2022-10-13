Previous
Next
The walled garden ...... by cutekitty
Photo 654

The walled garden ......

..... at Heligan under a cloudy sky.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How beautiful, love these old walled gardens. It must be very old.
October 13th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
@ludwigsdiana Yes. Early 1800's I believe, owned by the Tremayne family. It went into rack and ruin after WW1 when nearly all of the gardeners and servants either did not come back from fighting, or had moved onto other work. It was rescued in the 1990's and has been an ongoing renovation project ever since.
October 13th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Eee, I have always dreamed of having a walled garden......
October 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise