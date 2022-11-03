Sign up
Photo 675
Still grey here today ....
..... with the threat of hail, thunder, lightning, heavy rain all descending on us later this evening.....eeekkk .....we are going out to see 'Show of Hands' in Truro this evening.......
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
675
photos
66
followers
74
following
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
28th October 2021 12:01pm
Tags
sky
water
boats
grey
truro
