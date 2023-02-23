Previous
PINK............. by cutekitty
Photo 777

PINK.............

..........I have no idea what these lovely plants are called, but they were already in the garden when we moved in over 20 years ago. They flower very reliably and are a lovely splash of colour when not much else is flowering....
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Dawn ace
So pretty
February 23rd, 2023  
