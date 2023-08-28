Previous
Veggie garden...... by cutekitty
Veggie garden......

...sadly not mine .................The Lost Gardens of Heligan in the afternoon sunshine.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Susan Wakely ace
Such a selection and all looking healthy.
August 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Impressive
August 28th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@wakelys Straight from there and into their lovely cafe for lunches.
August 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lots of produce. Always a good place for a wander.
August 28th, 2023  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
August 28th, 2023  
