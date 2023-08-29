Previous
They call it....... by cutekitty
They call it.......

...mellow yellow....quite rightly........Thank you to Donovan Leitch for the (very old) lyrics.......these lovely flowers were in the Heligan Gardens and positively gleaming.....
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Phil Sandford ace
they're gorgeous; lovely carpet of yellow. Wonder what they are?
August 29th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@phil_sandford I don't know.....I thought Redbekia (badly spelled) or a variety of small sunflower.......I'm sure someone on here will know.
August 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, love the song too. You could always ask them Kitty.

I once passed a field that looked similar and they were Jerusalem artichokes ;-)
August 29th, 2023  
