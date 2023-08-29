Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 971
They call it.......
...mellow yellow....quite rightly........Thank you to Donovan Leitch for the (very old) lyrics.......these lovely flowers were in the Heligan Gardens and positively gleaming.....
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
971
photos
69
followers
73
following
266% complete
View this month »
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
28th August 2022 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
gardens
,
heligan
Phil Sandford
ace
they're gorgeous; lovely carpet of yellow. Wonder what they are?
August 29th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
@phil_sandford
I don't know.....I thought Redbekia (badly spelled) or a variety of small sunflower.......I'm sure someone on here will know.
August 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, love the song too. You could always ask them Kitty.
I once passed a field that looked similar and they were Jerusalem artichokes ;-)
August 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I once passed a field that looked similar and they were Jerusalem artichokes ;-)