Asters......... by cutekitty
Asters.........

......all n a row.........at the Lost Gardens of Heligan.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely flower bed.
August 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
You have a beautiful garden, so well maintained!
August 28th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are lovely
August 28th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@corinnec If only it was mine.......this is part of 'The Lost Gardens of Heligan'.......we spent the afternoon there.
August 28th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@wakelys Lovely isnt it.....not mine though :(
August 28th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@koalagardens Thank you :)
August 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Such lovely colours.
August 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@cutekitty Oh yes, I should have known by your text. Believe it or not but I usually read the narrative :-)
August 28th, 2023  
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
August 28th, 2023  
