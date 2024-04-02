Sign up
Previous
Photo 1187
On-board essentials.........
.........from the 'Lady Daphne' berthed in Charlestown Harbour. Sail ? Tarpaulin ? cover ?? Who knows but it looks important to be so trussed up in the beams.
Thank you all so much for your kind comments and FAV's on yesterdays pic and for placing it on TP and PP. :)
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
3
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1187
photos
64
followers
70
following
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
Tags
ship
,
sail
,
equipment
,
sailing
,
items
,
ropes
,
essential
Diana
ace
amazing to find it under the beams, maybe a spare ;-)
April 2nd, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
April 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I guess it is the sail stored in the loft.
April 2nd, 2024
