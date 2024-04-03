Previous
Re-filling shelves..... by cutekitty
Photo 1188

Re-filling shelves.....

....in our newly renovated dining room......think we may have too much 'stuff'.....
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Kitty Hawke

A common problem. Every spring clean we take carloads of “stuff” to the local thrift shop and we still have way too much. A problem for our kids when we’ve gone to that great thrift shop in the sky, lol.
April 3rd, 2024  
You only have too much if you have no emotional attachment to it and it no longer feels part of the home. Saying that I have a couple of cupboards that need to be sorted.
April 3rd, 2024  
@cdcook48 @wakelys haha.......yes.........we do have a very large pile of 'stuff' to take to charity shop......however......we are still stuffed !!!
April 3rd, 2024  
