Previous
Photo 1188
Re-filling shelves.....
....in our newly renovated dining room......think we may have too much 'stuff'.....
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
3
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1188
photos
63
followers
70
following
325% complete
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
3rd April 2024 6:05pm
dvd
,
room
,
ornaments
,
dining
,
items
,
goods
,
shelving
Chris Cook
ace
A common problem. Every spring clean we take carloads of “stuff” to the local thrift shop and we still have way too much. A problem for our kids when we’ve gone to that great thrift shop in the sky, lol.
April 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
You only have too much if you have no emotional attachment to it and it no longer feels part of the home. Saying that I have a couple of cupboards that need to be sorted.
April 3rd, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cdcook48
@wakelys
haha.......yes.........we do have a very large pile of 'stuff' to take to charity shop......however......we are still stuffed !!!
April 3rd, 2024
