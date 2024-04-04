Previous
Today's task.......... by cutekitty
Photo 1189

Today's task..........

.............is to sort and re-shelve all of our albums......mostly Billy's......need to be in alphabetical order and the pile on top of the 'pile' are all albums bought since the original filing system......wish us luck...we are going in !
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
325% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Steve Chappell ace
Wow, that is quite the collection! Good luck!
April 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise