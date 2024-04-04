Sign up
Previous
Photo 1189
Today's task..........
.............is to sort and re-shelve all of our albums......mostly Billy's......need to be in alphabetical order and the pile on top of the 'pile' are all albums bought since the original filing system......wish us luck...we are going in !
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
1
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1189
photos
63
followers
70
following
325% complete
View this month »
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
3rd April 2024 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vinyl
,
records
,
albums
,
sorting
,
lp;s
Steve Chappell
ace
Wow, that is quite the collection! Good luck!
April 4th, 2024
