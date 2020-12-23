Previous
Lighted Steeple by cwbill
42 / 365

Lighted Steeple

I am attracted to steeples, stained glass windows and hole in the wall bars. Not sure what that says about me.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Bill

@cwbill
Roger Waterhouse ace
Great shot! In my opinion what that says about you is I will probably like your photos!
December 23rd, 2020  
