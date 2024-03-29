Sign up
On Top Of The Mountain
I joined the Ansel Adams Inspired Facebook Group yesterday so today I looked back on some of my past photos to convert some into appropriate content for that group. This shot was taken 2 years ago from on top of Mt. Lemmon near Tucson Arizona.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
827
photos
55
followers
61
following
226% complete
0
365
NIKON D7100
27th April 2021 4:45pm
