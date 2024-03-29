Previous
On Top Of The Mountain by cwbill
Photo 827

On Top Of The Mountain

I joined the Ansel Adams Inspired Facebook Group yesterday so today I looked back on some of my past photos to convert some into appropriate content for that group. This shot was taken 2 years ago from on top of Mt. Lemmon near Tucson Arizona.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise