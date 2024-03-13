Previous
Spring Flowers by cwbill
Spring Flowers

I visited my mother today and shot a few photos of her spring flowers. The crocus are nearing the end, but there are still some that are perfect. Love these flowers.
13th March 2024

Bill

@cwbill
Rick ace
Beautiful flower and capture.
March 14th, 2024  
Sand Lily ace
Gorgeous.
March 14th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
March 14th, 2024  
summerfield ace
we don't even have any snow drops yet and it's the middle of march! you shot this rather beautifully, Bill. aces!
March 14th, 2024  
