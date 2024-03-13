Sign up
Previous
Photo 822
Spring Flowers
I visited my mother today and shot a few photos of her spring flowers. The crocus are nearing the end, but there are still some that are perfect. Love these flowers.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
4
3
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
822
photos
55
followers
61
following
815
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
13th March 2024 10:31am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Rick
ace
Beautiful flower and capture.
March 14th, 2024
Sand Lily
ace
Gorgeous.
March 14th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
March 14th, 2024
summerfield
ace
we don't even have any snow drops yet and it's the middle of march! you shot this rather beautifully, Bill. aces!
March 14th, 2024
