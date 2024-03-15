Previous
Three More Snows by cwbill
Three More Snows

There is a saying that there will be 3 more snows after the forsythia bloom. Let the snow begin and get it over with. This saying does come true most years, hopefully not this year.
Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
225% complete

Corinne C ace
Such a happy yellow
March 16th, 2024  
