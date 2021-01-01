Previous
Next
Frozen New Years Day Crabapples by cwbill
51 / 365

Frozen New Years Day Crabapples

I went with my wife to visit her mother today. We had some freezing rain which started just as we got there. It provided some interesting shots.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Bill

@cwbill
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Wow - awesome capture - love those frozen drops and your dof. a fav for me.
January 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise