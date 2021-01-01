Sign up
51 / 365
Frozen New Years Day Crabapples
I went with my wife to visit her mother today. We had some freezing rain which started just as we got there. It provided some interesting shots.
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
1
1
Bill
@cwbill
51
photos
16
followers
17
following
13% complete
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
1st January 2021 12:51pm
Lin
ace
Wow - awesome capture - love those frozen drops and your dof. a fav for me.
January 2nd, 2021
