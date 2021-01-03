Previous
I've Got My Eye on You by cwbill
53 / 365

I've Got My Eye on You

I like seeing the detail which exists in people's eyes, especially the young. This is one of my grandchildren's eye.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Bill

@cwbill
summerfield ace
very nice macro shot. i yet have to do something like this with success. aces!
January 4th, 2021  
Lin ace
Well done! What a beautiful color.
January 4th, 2021  
