Town Hall Clock by cwbill
Town Hall Clock

Took this shot of the sign and clock that is outside the town hall in the small city of Canal Winchester. This clock has the right time twice a day since it doesn't run and hasn't for years.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Bill

@cwbill
