71 / 365
Tails Up
This is a flock of Northern Pintail Ducks which are feeding on underwater vegetation. They are really pretty ducks but it is hard to see that in this photo.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
19th January 2021 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
sheri
Delightful.
January 22nd, 2021
