Tails Up by cwbill
71 / 365

Tails Up

This is a flock of Northern Pintail Ducks which are feeding on underwater vegetation. They are really pretty ducks but it is hard to see that in this photo.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
19% complete

View this month

Photo Details

sheri
Delightful.
January 22nd, 2021  
