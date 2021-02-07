Sign up
88 / 365
White Throated Sparrow
One of our winter visitors. We have a number of them who frequent us daily. Love the little yellow patch in front of their eye.
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
Views
4
365
NIKON D7100
2nd February 2021 4:47pm
