Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
118 / 365
Playing With Water
I took some shots of water coming out of the sink faucet. I think this may come up again. It is interesting to see what you can get. Need to get some colored lights to help out the effects.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
118
photos
36
followers
47
following
32% complete
View this month »
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th March 2021 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Interesting
March 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close