Playing With Water by cwbill
118 / 365

Playing With Water

I took some shots of water coming out of the sink faucet. I think this may come up again. It is interesting to see what you can get. Need to get some colored lights to help out the effects.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
32% complete

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Interesting
March 10th, 2021  
