Bombs Away by cwbill
Bombs Away

I was practicing tracking gulls when this Ring-Billed dropped it's load.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
