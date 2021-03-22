Previous
Next
Ring Around the Moon by cwbill
131 / 365

Ring Around the Moon

We had the coolest moon tonight. My neighbors probably thought I was going crazy as I was laying on my back in the yard trying to get this shot. This was an about 20 second exposure with an 11 mm lens.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise