Previous
Next
136 / 365
Lily Macro
Got this macro shot of a Lily which was in a flower arrangement which my wife had.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
21st November 2020 6:43pm
