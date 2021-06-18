Previous
Looking For A Moth Meal by cwbill
220 / 365

Looking For A Moth Meal

This guy was around our patio tonight looking for a meal. He parked in a no parking zone and now he is toad.
18th June 2021

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10.
60% complete

