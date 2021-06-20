Previous
Cruz Bay by cwbill
222 / 365

Cruz Bay

I took this photo last month when we were in St. John USVI. This was our view from where we were staying. Such a beautiful place.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10.
Carrie Shepeard
This looks like it belongs in a magazine! Nice shot!
June 21st, 2021  
summerfield ace
what a view! aces!

when we went to USVI in 2004, we were asked if we would like to meet monica lewinsky. had to pay a dollar. then we were lead to a donkey all dolled up with leis and flowers. i was pissed; the woman didn't deserve such an insult and i voiced that out to the tour guide. some tourists remarked, 'she's (meaning me) probably canadian' to which my aunt (who's american) told them, yes, she's canadian. although i did take a photo of the donkey.
June 21st, 2021  
