224 / 365
Osprey
I was driving near one of our metro parks when this Osprey flew over pretty low. I didn't have time to get out of my car so I rolled down the window and got a couple of shots.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
amyK
ace
Super shot; quick thinking on your part!
June 23rd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, nice to see them up close in the air.
June 23rd, 2021
