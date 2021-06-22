Previous
Osprey by cwbill
Osprey

I was driving near one of our metro parks when this Osprey flew over pretty low. I didn't have time to get out of my car so I rolled down the window and got a couple of shots.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

amyK ace
Super shot; quick thinking on your part!
June 23rd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, nice to see them up close in the air.
June 23rd, 2021  
