Zennia in Sunlight by cwbill
230 / 365

Zennia in Sunlight

Connie's flowers continue to give me subject matter. Love all the beauty that she has grown around our house.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
63% complete

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
lovely
June 29th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are really lovely, the garden must be a delight
June 29th, 2021  
sheri
Gorgeous vibrant colors.
June 29th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
gorgeous colors.
June 29th, 2021  
