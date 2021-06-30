Previous
Water Soaked Rose by cwbill
232 / 365

Water Soaked Rose

Today our local Art Guild set up a display/sale at Innis Woods Metro Garden. After setting up I walked around and shot some of the flowers. Welcome to July.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Bill

