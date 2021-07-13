Previous
Cone Flower With Friend by cwbill
Cone Flower With Friend

I was shooting some flower pics in my wife's flower garden today when this honey bee decided to join the session.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Esther Rosenberg ace
super macro, beautiful details.
July 14th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Great array of colors and. Nicely sharp
July 14th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
Incredible detail and color. Nice shot! Fav
July 14th, 2021  
