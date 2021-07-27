Previous
Pyrrhuloxia by cwbill
259 / 365

Pyrrhuloxia

This was a life lister for me when in Arizona. They are similar to our Northern Cardinals in shape but have different color patterns. Always good to get a life lister.
27th July 2021

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
70% complete

Photo Details

