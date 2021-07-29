Previous
Cassin's Kingbird by cwbill
Cassin's Kingbird

I got this shot in Carlsbad New Mexico. Love that hooked bill which is very effective at snatching flying insects.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Esther Rosenberg ace
A beauty of a bird and what a great capture. Love the rusty pipes.
July 30th, 2021  
summerfield ace
fabulous shot, bill. love that dof, too. aces!
July 30th, 2021  
