261 / 365
Cassin's Kingbird
I got this shot in Carlsbad New Mexico. Love that hooked bill which is very effective at snatching flying insects.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
21st April 2021 8:11pm
Esther Rosenberg
ace
A beauty of a bird and what a great capture. Love the rusty pipes.
July 30th, 2021
summerfield
ace
fabulous shot, bill. love that dof, too. aces!
July 30th, 2021
