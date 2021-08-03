Previous
Next
University Hall by cwbill
266 / 365

University Hall

Another shot from my walk around The Ohio State University. This is University Hall. It was originally built in 1876 and demolished in 1971 and then rebuilt in 1976 when I was an undergraduate student at Ohio State.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice framing to capture this building
August 4th, 2021  
GaryW
Beautiful building! Love the setting, the shadows and the sky! Well done! fav
August 4th, 2021  
Dennis
Nice building and beautiful blue sky with a large encroaching cloud.
August 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise