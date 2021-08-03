Sign up
266 / 365
University Hall
Another shot from my walk around The Ohio State University. This is University Hall. It was originally built in 1876 and demolished in 1971 and then rebuilt in 1976 when I was an undergraduate student at Ohio State.
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
3
1
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
266
photos
51
followers
61
following
72% complete
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd August 2021 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice framing to capture this building
August 4th, 2021
GaryW
Beautiful building! Love the setting, the shadows and the sky! Well done! fav
August 4th, 2021
Dennis
Nice building and beautiful blue sky with a large encroaching cloud.
August 4th, 2021
