293 / 365
Textures
I just like the feel of this shot. So much texture in this wood.
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
2
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
293
photos
52
followers
60
following
80% complete
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
27th April 2021 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dennis
Nice find.
August 31st, 2021
GaryW
Great textures. The B&W works well!
August 31st, 2021
