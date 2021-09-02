Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
296 / 365
Orton Hall
This is the front of Orton Hall on the campus of The Ohio State University. This building sits on the south side of the Oval. It has a bell tower which plays chimes on the hour.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
296
photos
52
followers
60
following
81% complete
View this month »
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd August 2021 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dennis
Ornate entrance. Nice shot
September 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close