303 / 365
Upper Falls
We visited the Yellowstone Falls area of Yellowstone today. This is a shot of the Upper Falls taken from artists point.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Photo Details
