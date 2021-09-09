Previous
Upper Falls by cwbill
303 / 365

Upper Falls

We visited the Yellowstone Falls area of Yellowstone today. This is a shot of the Upper Falls taken from artists point.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10.
